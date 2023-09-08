 Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCultural Events Held On Janmashtami

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami

The special programme was on Janmashtami through which various stories related to the life of Lord Krishna were presented.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Many educational institutions, including schools, in the city celebrated Janmashtami on Wednesday. Utkarsh Vidya Mandir in Sonwariorganised a cultural event on the occasion. The events enchanted the audience. 

The special programme was on Janmashtami through which various stories related to the life of Lord Krishna were presented. The function began with a rally. School children dressed as Radha and Krishna created an atmosphere of devotion. The rally, passing through different parts in the city, concluded in the school where prayers were offered to Lord Krishna.

Read Also
MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Lashes At Udhayanidhi, Says 'Those Who Speak Against Sanatan Dharma Are...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami

Collector Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Health Centres  

Collector Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Health Centres  

Criminal Gets Two Years’ RI For Beating Up, Injuring Man

Criminal Gets Two Years’ RI For Beating Up, Injuring Man

People Have Decided To Bring BJP Back To Power: Narottam  

People Have Decided To Bring BJP Back To Power: Narottam  

Six Raths Sent To Morena To Publicise Government Welfare Schemes  

Six Raths Sent To Morena To Publicise Government Welfare Schemes  