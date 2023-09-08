Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Many educational institutions, including schools, in the city celebrated Janmashtami on Wednesday. Utkarsh Vidya Mandir in Sonwariorganised a cultural event on the occasion. The events enchanted the audience.

The special programme was on Janmashtami through which various stories related to the life of Lord Krishna were presented. The function began with a rally. School children dressed as Radha and Krishna created an atmosphere of devotion. The rally, passing through different parts in the city, concluded in the school where prayers were offered to Lord Krishna.

