 CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

At the meeting, Jain will review the land pooling in which master plans will figure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain is going to hold a meeting with the officers for the master plans of Bhopal and Indore, on Friday. At the meeting, Jain will review the land pooling in which master plans will figure.

The officials of the Urban Development Department and those of other related departments have been asked to attend the meeting. The master plans of Bhopal and Indore have been delaying for a long time.

Read Also
Bhopal: ED Searches Reveal Accused CA Firm Prepared Inflated Audit Report, Leading To ₹44 Crore...
article-image

During the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister, efforts were made twice to implement the master plans, but the government could not carry it out.

After Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya cancelled the proposed master plan for Bhopal and directed the officials to make the draft keeping in mind the picture of 2047.

FPJ Shorts
'Expanding Horizons For Professionals': ICSI Kick Starts 52nd National Convention Of Company Secretaries
'Expanding Horizons For Professionals': ICSI Kick Starts 52nd National Convention Of Company Secretaries
Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served To Security Staff
Himachal Pradesh: CID Probe Launched After Samosa & Cakes Meant For CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Served To Security Staff
Who Was Nitin Chauhaan? Know About TV Actor & Splitsvilla Contestant Who Allegedly Died By Suicide At 35
Who Was Nitin Chauhaan? Know About TV Actor & Splitsvilla Contestant Who Allegedly Died By Suicide At 35
Delhi AQI Exceeds 400: Smog Continues To Covers Capital City; Pollution Levels Have Surged
Delhi AQI Exceeds 400: Smog Continues To Covers Capital City; Pollution Levels Have Surged

The officials of the Urban Development Department prepared a new draft which has been sent to the Chief Minister. The draft of the master plans may be published after the Chief Minister puts his seal on it. According to sources, CS is in favour of carrying out the master plans as early as possible. The government may take some decisions after the tomorrow’s meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day...

Caught On Cam: Released Prisoner Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day...

10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal

Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal

CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

MP: Ex-Home Minister’s Bhupendra Singh Thakur Allegation Of Phone Tapping Rattles Administration

MP: Ex-Home Minister’s Bhupendra Singh Thakur Allegation Of Phone Tapping Rattles Administration