CS To Hold Meeting On Master Plans Today In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain is going to hold a meeting with the officers for the master plans of Bhopal and Indore, on Friday. At the meeting, Jain will review the land pooling in which master plans will figure.

The officials of the Urban Development Department and those of other related departments have been asked to attend the meeting. The master plans of Bhopal and Indore have been delaying for a long time.

During the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister, efforts were made twice to implement the master plans, but the government could not carry it out.

After Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya cancelled the proposed master plan for Bhopal and directed the officials to make the draft keeping in mind the picture of 2047.

The officials of the Urban Development Department prepared a new draft which has been sent to the Chief Minister. The draft of the master plans may be published after the Chief Minister puts his seal on it. According to sources, CS is in favour of carrying out the master plans as early as possible. The government may take some decisions after the tomorrow’s meeting.