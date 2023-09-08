 Criminal Gets Two Years’ RI For Beating Up, Injuring Man
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Representative image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): First class judicial magistrate of Sohagpur Anshul Chandra has sentenced a man to two years’ imprisonment for beating up and injuring another man. A fine of Rs 900 was also imposed on the accused.

According to reports, Chhotu aka Raj Kumar Gaud demanded money from Vivek Vishwash who was decking up a tent for Durga Puja on October 16, 2018. When Vivek refused to pay the money, Rajkumar beat him up so much that Vivek sustained injuries in the ears.

Vivek’s friends tried to rescue him from the clutches of Rajkumar who escaped.

Vivek was rushed to a government hospital from where he was referred to the Narmadapuram district hospital (then known as Hoshangabad district hospital). The Sohagpur police inquired into the case and presented the accused before the court.

