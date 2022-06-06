Cricketer Naman Ojha’s father arrested for embezzlement of Rs 1.25 crore from bank

VK Ojha, father of renowned cricketer Naman Ojha |

Bhopal/Betul (Madhya Pradesh): VK Ojha, father of renowned cricketer Naman Ojha was arrested by Multai police in Betul district for allegedly opening fake accounts in Maharashtra Bank’s branch located at Jaulkheda in the district and withdrawing KCC loan amount of Rs 1.25 crore through these accounts, according to police.

Cricket's father had indulged in the embezzlement along with his associates during his tenure as the bank’s branch manager at Jaulkheda, due to which a criminal case was registered against him in the year 2013 at Multai police station under various sections of IPC.

According to police, he had been absconding since the FIR was registered against him.

He was arrested by Multai police on Monday and produced in the court of judicial magistrate first class concerned from where he was remanded to police custody.

Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata confirmed the information about the arrest of told that VK Ojha saying police were looking for him. He had been booked under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, 34 of IPC and sections 65,66 of IT Act.

The police officer said all the other accused involved in the case had already been arrested.

According to police, in the year 2013, one Abhishek Ratnam was posted in the Bank of Maharashtra as the branch manager at Jaulkheda. He allegedly hatched a conspiracy to get the loans from the bank with the help of others. He was transferred later.

On June 2, 2013, about 34 ‘fake accounts’ were opened and KCC loan was transferred to accounts and a sum of Rs 1.25 crore were withdrawn. When this embezzlement took place, VK Ojha was posted as the branch manager. Some other bank employees too were involved in the crime.