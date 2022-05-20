Crackdown on online Satta nets 2 in Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two bookies were arrested in a crackdown by Jabalpur police on online Satta (betting) on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police were informed that online Satta is being operated from room no. 203 and 204 of RK Tower. Two bookies Manoj Sanpal and Deepak Rajak have been arrested while another two Vivek Pandey and Amit Sharma are still absconding.

Acting on the information, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna sent a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Crime Prabhat Shukla to the place mentioned by the informer. Cops arrested Manoj Sanpal and Deepak Rajak after raiding the place.

On being interrogated, they said that Amit Sharma and Vivek Pandey have gone somewhere else. They also informed the police that Amit Sharma and Vivek Pandey deal with the money related to IPL betting for Azam and Satish Sanpal. Money which they got from betting was kept in the almirah locker.

On searching it, Rs 21,55,600, 27 seals of different companies, three loan books, 7 notepads in which accounts of betting transactions were written, 34 check books, and property related papers etc. were found.

SP Bahuguna informed the Income Tax officials who are searching for speculative money by bookie Satish Sanpal in benami firms. He stays abroad and operates online satta through Open Web, SET Sports, Mumbai Exchange, SET Casino, and bets on all types of sports through bookies. They are from all over the country whose payments are made online and their identities are not disclosed. Deposits made in accounts of the firms and transactions related to betting are done by collection agents.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:39 PM IST