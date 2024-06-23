Crackdown On Cow Smuggling: Strictest Action Against People Involved In Cow Slaughter, Says CM On Seoni Incident

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of rage over the cow slaughter incident in Seoni, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised on the state's commitment to upholding law and order, particularly concerning cow protection laws. "All districts have received clear instructions regarding the enforcement of these laws. Any individual found guilty of violating the cow slaughter prohibition will face stringent penalties. We are also supervising the enforcement actions at the state level," he said.

State level monitoring of strict action against the accused is being done, Yadav said while interacting with media here on Sunday.

The chief minister highlighted that more than 550 cases (related to law prohibiting cow slaughter) have been registered within a month, resulting in the saving of over 7,000 cows.

"We have taken action against hundreds involved in such activities, and our efforts will continue unabated," said Yadav.

Speaking on the Seoni incident, the chief minister said that a†team headed by an ADG-level officer has been sent there and strict action will be taken on their recommendation. In Seoni district, carcasses of more than 40 cows were discovered in a river and a forested area. The police have arrested five individuals.

NSA invoked against two over recovery of beef in Morena

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two persons arrested after the recovery of beef from a village in Morena district, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint of cow slaughter, the police on Friday night seized beef and cow hide from a house at the Bengali colony in Noorabad village of the district, police said.

SDOP Adarsh Shukla told reporters that a villager, Anipal Gurjar, complained that he saw some people slaughtering a cow and when he opposed it, he was attacked by them on Friday evening,

Gurjar, who managed to escape from the attackers, lodged a police complaint, he said. The police later seized two sacks of bones and beef, besides the cow skin, from the house of the accused, SDOP said.

The police have registered a case against nine persons under the MP Anti-Cow Slaughtering Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code provisions for rioting, assaulting and intimidation, Shukla said.

Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Friday, the official said, adding a minor was also detained. After the incident, workers of several right wing organisations staged protests and blocked roads.