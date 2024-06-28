Cow Remains Case: Reports Say Remains Are Of Only 5 Cows, Unsatisfied Hindu Organisations Shut Down Jabalpur’s Katangi Village; Protest Against Administration | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the case of cow remains found on Katangi hills, the matter has escalated as the angry Hindu organisations have shut the entire village down on Friday. Hindu organisations took to the streets after being unsatisfied by the post-mortem reports issued by the administration.

The matter gained momentum after the post-mortem report was issued by administration which said, the remains are of only 5 cows and rest are of other animals, also, they are nearly 2 years old.

#WATCH | MP: Jabalpur Administration Clarifies The Cattle Remains Found On Hills Are Of Only 5 Cows And Are 2 Years Old; Upset Hindu Organisations Protest, Shut Katangi Village Down #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/4xxBwrjEEn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 28, 2024

Collector assures of ‘re-investigation’

The statement angered the workers of Bajrang Dal and Hindu organisations in Katangi further prompting them to take to streets to demonstrate against the administration. The protesters blocked the Jabalpur-Damoh road for 4 hours and even declared the shutdown of the entire village, including shops and schools.

Later, Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena and SP Aditya Pratap Singh reached the spot. The blockade was cleared by giving assurance of ‘re-investigation’ on the matter on the demand of protestors. The market was opened after the protest ended.

What is the matter?

On Wednesday afternoon, bones and remains of more than 50 cows were found lying at different places in Tulla Baba hill of Katangi area. The remains were then sent for post-mortem.

Later, the investigation report said that out of the total remains, only 5 are cows and the rest are of other animals. Also, there is no evidence of illegal slaughter of the animals. Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations are unsatisfied with the reports.