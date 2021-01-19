Covid vaccination: Cases of adverse events among health workers climb to 86 in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Adverse events following immunization (AEFI) cases climbed to 86 in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a day after the second round of the vaccination drive. National immunization Mission (NHM) officials called all AEFIs as minor cases. Previously, there were 72 cases and now it rose to 86.

Vaccine side effects include pain, swelling or itching, fever, malaise, weakness, rashes, nausea and vomiting. The vaccine recipients have also been warned of severe allergic reactions that may include difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face and throat, fast heart-beat, rashes all over the body, dizziness and weakness.

Doctors also advised that someone who had an adverse reaction to a previous Covid vaccine dose or allergic to any other vaccine, pregnant women and lactating mothers should not take Covid jabs.

304 new cases take tally to 2,52,186

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh reported 304 corona positive on the day pushing the tally to 2,52,186. With seven new deaths, the toll has climbed to 3763. Total 5,732 are active cases in the state, while 2,42,691 people have been cured of the infection. On the day 725 people were discharged from the hospital. Corona positive rate in state stood at 1.3 per cent on the day with 22,690 samples being sent for testing. Hundred and eleven samples were rejected at time of sampling.