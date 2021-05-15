Covid situation improves in Madhya Pradesh, active cases goes below 1L mark

BHOPAL: Active cases reduced to below one lakh again in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday showing sign of improvement in corona cases. The state reported 99,970 active cases which had increased to 1.8 lakh just couple of days ago. In second wave, it was second time when corona active cases had crossed one lakh.

Besides, recovery rate is more than corona rate in the state. Around 11,973 Covid patients have been discharged while 7571 corona cases were reported in the state. Corona positive rate reduced to 11 per cent in the state showing much relief at corona front for health department.

Infection tally went to 7,24,279 with toll to 6913 in the state. Around 68,504 samples sent to testing while 152 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 1548 corona cases and its tally to 1,36,391 and toll to 1253. bhopal tally went to 1,12,226. Indore active cases, 16,028 while Bhopal active cases14,680.

Jabalpur reported 301 corona cases with 4880 while Gwalior reported 376 corona cases with 8601 and Ratlam reported 270 corona cases with 3726 active cases.

Sagar and Rewa reported 225 corona cases each while their active cases are 2054 and 2666 respectively. Khargone and Dhar reported 105 corona cases each while their active cases are 1288 and 1851 respectively.

Shivpuri reported 141 corona cases with 2136 active cases while Satna reported 112 corona cases with 2033 active cases and Narsingpur reported 138 corona cases with 1605 active cases.

Shahdol reported 102 corona cases with 1255 active cases while Sidhi reported 125 corona cases with 1562 active cases and Anuppur reported 142 corona cases with 1498 active cases.

Singrauli reported 122 corona cases with 1651 active cases while Damoh reported 157 corona cases with 1557 active cases and Mandsaur reported 1265 active cases.

BOX

1,487 new cases in Indore

On Saturday, Indore reported 1,487 new cases as 9,759 samples were put to test. With this the positivity rate was recorded at 15.24%. City’s corona tally went up to 1,37,878 as eight more deaths were reported taking toll to 1,261.

According to CMHO bulletin, 13,26,581samples had been tested till Saturday night. Department has taken 9,659 more samples for testing, including 7,221 RTPCR and 2,438 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 14,888 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 1,21,729 patients have been discharged so far.