Covid patients may develop neurological complications

Novel coronavirus is also causing neurological complications in addition to respiratory and cardiovascular issues due to blood clotting and prolong low oxygen levels in body.

The neurological complications seen in Covid-19 are predominately the secondary effects of being severely ill and suffering from low oxygen levels in the body for a prolonged time. The medical experts have also warned about possible brain damage from coronavirus infection.

Covid affects more than just the respiratory system of the human body. Cases of stroke, paralytic attack, vision problems in corona patients shows that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) which is a purely respiratory virus, may be causing neurological injuries very commonly among patients. According to medical experts, coronavirus, being a respiratory virus, leads to clotting in the small blood vessels of the lungs and other organs. The blood clotting leads to cardiac arrest.

Similarly, it also causes neurological problems like stroke, paralytic attack, vision dysfunctions etc just because of prolonged low oxygen level and blood clotting in blood capillary.

Dr TN Dubey, a neurologist and Vice Chancellor of Medical Science University, Jabalpur said, “Neurological complications are seen in patients diagnosed with coronavirus and this is mainly due to blood clotting and prolonged low oxygen level. Blood clotting majorly leads to respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological complications. A patient may have stroke, paralysis or vision impairment. And these problems have nothing to do with the severity of the Coronavirus infections.” Neurological injuries, which range from temporary confusion due to low body-oxygen levels to strokes and seizures in the most serious cases, can be caused due to the coronavirus, he informed .