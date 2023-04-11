Covid Mock drill in Bhopal: 2:59 mins taken to transport patient from ambulance to casualty; less than 5 minutes from casualty to ICU

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dummy patient was brought from the Life Support Ambulance and was taken to the Covid Dedicated Ward on a stretcher with an oxygen mask during a mock drill conducted at Hamidia Hospital attached to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), on Monday. The drill was conducted under the supervision of Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

The patient was registered in the casualty ward and was taken to the ICU with ventilator bed. It took 2:59 minutes to transport the patient from ambulance to casualty and less than 5 minutes from casualty to the ICU.

The minister said, ‘The capacity of the oxygen plant is 2,000 LPM. The GPS system has been installed for monitoring. Mock drill would be done every month in the oxygen plant to ensure that there is sufficient availability of oxygen in the hospitals.’

Similarly, a mock drill was conducted at JP district hospital and other district hospitals of the state. Some of the district hospitals which have been left out will conduct mock drills on Tuesday.

A review meeting with the minister at GMC, was informed that there are 35 labs in the state, whose testing capacity is 1.24 lakh per day. Besides, 20k tests can be done daily in medical colleges. There are 42,974 Covid beds available in the state. Out of these, 13 medical colleges have 8,459 Covid beds. As many as 215 PSA plants are operational. From these, 1.21 lakh litres of oxygen can be made per minute.’

As many as 17 Covid cases were reported on Monday with positivity rate of 3.5pc. Bhopal reported 14 cases while Jabalpur, Agar-Malwa and Ujjain reported one each. Active cases were 177. Around 477 samples were sent for testing.

