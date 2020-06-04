Covid lockdown added to sufferings of malnourished children in MP

BHOPAL: Covid-19 lockdown in state has affected the malnourished children, pregnant women and lactating mothers badly. This should be a reason to worry as MP tops in malnourishment.

In about half of the villages growth monitoring of malnourished children is completely stopped and in almost all the Anganwadis of half of the villages, management and identification of MAM (Moderately Acute Malnourished) and SAM (Severe Acute Malnourished) children has come to a halt.

The facts came out in a study conducted by Vikas Samwad in six districts on 33 families. The report said that pregnant women, lactating mothers and children could not get proper nutrition due to affect of covid pandemic. Calorie intake among pregnant women reduced by 67% (2157), 68% (2334) in lactating mothers and by 51% (633) among children.

Only, in 20 percent villages if any malnourished children were observed during home visits, they were provided with supplementary nutrition and Take Home Ration (THR) packets.

THR Distribution services were partially affected in 50 per cent of the villages due to delay in receiving allotment, unavailability of THR stocks, closure of Anganwadi Centres (AWC) to prevent corona spread etc. THR was well distributed in 26 per cent villages by Asha Workers the beneficiaries’ home with the support of the Anganwadi helpers.

As per the government orders followed, 85 per cent AWCs have completely stopped providing HCMs (Hot Cooked Meal) whereas in 15 per cent villages from Panna, Satna, Shivpuri, the HCM was stopped by centres themselves in the event of Covid-19. About26 per cent has not received any orders but was directed via WhatsApp message, verbal communication, or text messages.

About 53 per cent of the Anganwadi centres in the surveyed villages have remained unaffected by the lockdown and Anganwadi workers were found to have been doing regular nutrition counselling visits started from second week of April. Anganwadi workers from 40 per cent of the villages have completely stopped doing home visits in the wake of Corona Covid-19 lockdown. They were directed either verbally over phone or through WhatsApp messages.

Regular convergence meetings held between health and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) departments completely stopped in 74 per cent villages.

Schools of 80 per cent villages have discontinued the Mid Day Meal completely due to closures of schools and simultaneously Mid-day meal programmes. Schools of 20 percent villages have established distribution of the food allowance in place of the MDM as per the recommended norms