Covid in Madhya Pradesh is of grave concern, says health bulletin

New Delhi/Bhopal: India recorded 89,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since September 2020, taking the total tally to 1,23,92,260 on Saturday.

The country has been recording an unabated spike in cases from over three weeks.Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana are states of "grave concern".

Daily cases peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day. The active cases have now increased to 6,58,909 comprising 5.32 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent.