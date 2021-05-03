Covid in Madhya Pradesh: As many as eight teachers placed on duty at Khalghat cremation ground in Dhar district

BHOPAL: School teachers are known to be put on duty for any work- including census, vaccination, awareness campaigns and many other odd jobs. At the latest, they have been put on duty at the cremation ground.

Teachers have been put on duty at the cremation ground in the gram panchayat at Khalghat and Dhamnod, in the Dhar district. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Manawar, issued the instructions this Saturday.

The block education officer, Dharampuri, has been made a nodal officer for this duty. As many as 8 teachers have been placed on duty at Khalghat cremation ground. These teachers will keep an eye round the clock to ensure proper cremation and last rites of people who have succumbed to covid.

The duty starts in the morning at 6 o'clock and lasts till 8 oíclock in the evening.

District officials say that the duty has been framed to keep a record of the number of deaths and to ensure if Covid protocol is being followed during cremations.