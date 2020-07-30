Covid impact in MP: Online verification of doctors for college admission, fee payment to be done digitally

BHOPAL: The Department of Higher Education has made the complete process for admission online including verification of documents and paying fees.
Verification of documents of students seeking admissions in first year undergraduate courses for academic session 2020-21 will be done online through MP Online portal. Students need not visit colleges for its verification in view of Covid pandemic.
Only those students whose documents could not be verified during registration process need to go to college for verification. Students need to get their documents like caste certificate, income certificate etc attested. After allotment of colleges, students can pay the fee online and need not visit the college for it.
Fifty percent of the fees will be paid during admission while the remaining 50 % could be paid in two installments to colleges via digital medium later.
150 help centers for admission in NCTE courses
The department of higher education has set up 150 help centres to assist students seeking admission in courses related to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The department had made 80 help centres for online admissions in courses like BEd, MEd, BPEd. MPEd etc. Officials of the higher education department increased the help centres to 150 on Thursday, in view of covid pandemic.
