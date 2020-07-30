Covid impact in MP: Online verification of doctors for college admission, fee payment to be done digitally

BHOPAL: The Department of Higher Education has made the complete process for admission online including verification of documents and paying fees.

Verification of documents of students seeking admissions in first year undergraduate courses for academic session 2020-21 will be done online through MP Online portal. Students need not visit colleges for its verification in view of Covid pandemic.

Only those students whose documents could not be verified during registration process need to go to college for verification. Students need to get their documents like caste certificate, income certificate etc attested. After allotment of colleges, students can pay the fee online and need not visit the college for it.