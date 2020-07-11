Covid fear unlocked in Bhopal: Residents avoid precautions, offer logics

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city rises, people are increasingly abandoning protective measures mandated to keep the virus at bay. The fear is gone, the markets are crowded, masks hang from necks, social distancing has been given a go by.

“People are no longer afraid of coronavirus. Their simple logic is jo hoga dekha jayega,” said Nilesh Shah of Krishna Dairy in Mangalwara area. That perfectly sums up the attitude of people to corona-related precautions. And they have a long list of excuses to explain their conduct.

Pharmacy student Kamini Parihar while shopping in Chowk Bazar area asked how social distancing can be maintained in congested markets with shops lining narrow lanes. “People have to visit markets to buy necessities. And when the lane is not even 10 feet wide, how can they maintain a distance of six feet between them?” she demanded to know.

BMC employee Faizan, chatting on his cellphone in New Market sans a mask, had an interesting explanation to offer. “You see, I am sitting alone. Now, the corona virus cannot reach me through air. I will wear mask if I talk to a person from close distance,” he said.

Ragini, a student, waiting for her mother, who was buying ice-creams from Top N Town in New Market, said she doesn’t wear mask because its straps get entangled in her spectacles. A woman selling doormats on pavement in the same area said she pulled down her face cover as she has to feed her child.