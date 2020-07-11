Covid fear unlocked in Bhopal: Residents avoid precautions, offer logics

Markets are crowded, masks hang from necks, social distancing has been given a go by
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city rises, people are increasingly abandoning protective measures mandated to keep the virus at bay. The fear is gone, the markets are crowded, masks hang from necks, social distancing has been given a go by.
“People are no longer afraid of coronavirus. Their simple logic is jo hoga dekha jayega,” said Nilesh Shah of Krishna Dairy in Mangalwara area. That perfectly sums up the attitude of people to corona-related precautions. And they have a long list of excuses to explain their conduct.
Pharmacy student Kamini Parihar while shopping in Chowk Bazar area asked how social distancing can be maintained in congested markets with shops lining narrow lanes. “People have to visit markets to buy necessities. And when the lane is not even 10 feet wide, how can they maintain a distance of six feet between them?” she demanded to know.
BMC employee Faizan, chatting on his cellphone in New Market sans a mask, had an interesting explanation to offer. “You see, I am sitting alone. Now, the corona virus cannot reach me through air. I will wear mask if I talk to a person from close distance,” he said.
Ragini, a student, waiting for her mother, who was buying ice-creams from Top N Town in New Market, said she doesn’t wear mask because its straps get entangled in her spectacles. A woman selling doormats on pavement in the same area said she pulled down her face cover as she has to feed her child.
Gulal, 62, who drives a loading auto, sitting outside a closed shop in Sarafa Bazar, said masks hinder conversation. “If I talk to someone wearing mask, they don’t understand what I am saying,” he said.
Two middle-aged persons sitting on a handcart in Azad Market, busy gossiping, said they are labourers. Their masks were hanging down from their necks. “We feel suffocated and uncomfortable wearing masks while working, we sweat a lot,” they said. Jaiprakash Jasnani, a businessman from Azad Market area, had a simple explanation. “We are not habitual to wearing masks.”
‘Kapda bandh lete hain,” said a group of Billochi women marching on the Lakherapura road, with their faces uncovered. They said they live near Bharat Talkies.
There are exceptions too. The owner of Ahuja Proteins in New Market, who was donning a mask, said that they only allow old customers to enter the shop. “And we insist that before entering, they should sanitise their hands and wear a mask,” he said. Anil Kumar of Ruchi Garments, Lakherapura, summarised the situation rather bluntly. “People have gone mad. We tell them to wear masks but they don’t. What can we do?” he said.
Clearly, unlock seems to have also unlocked the fear of corona infection from minds of people. And if that means a free run for coronavirus, so it be.
