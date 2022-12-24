e-Paper Get App
COVID concerns: Digvijaya cites Centre's letter to Bharat Jodo Yatra, points at MP govt's investors summit

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Gandhi requesting him to suspend the yatra, which has been drawing sizable crowds, amid the scare from the BF.7 variant of Omicron and chances of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh | File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Against the backdrop of the Union government sending a letter to Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra citing COVID-19 concerns, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has questioned the holding of an investors summit in Madhya Pradesh next month.

Hitting out at the Centre, Singh tweeted, "Is the biggest threat to the Modi government from the citizens of our country? Is there no danger of spreading COVID-19 from foreign nationals coming to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore?"

He also asked why such a "notice" was not sent to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the investors summit and sought to know if COVID rules were different for everyone.

While Singh in his tweet said the summit would take place on January 2, as per the state government it will be held in Indore on January 11-12.

Prior to this, a three-day 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' (NRI Day) convention will be organised from January 8 to 11, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to take part.

