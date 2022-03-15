Covid-19:Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate children 12-14 years after Rangpanchmi

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years, which is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, has been postponed in Madhya Pradesh. The inoculation drive for the children of this age group will begin after Rangpanchami, said state immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla.

“We will organize the vaccination after Rangpanchami. Till then the training and other preparations will be taken up, said the official.

Dr Upendra Dubey, Bhopal nodal officer, said that as the vaccination drive for children will be organised after Rangpanchami the administration will focus on preparation to ensure that the drive passes off smoothly.

The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad, the Union health ministry had said on Monday.

The Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start Covid-19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the ministry said.

