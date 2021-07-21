Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women begins tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Covid vaccination of pregnant women is all set to start from July 23, informed the health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, here on Wednesday. The state government is planning to secure the expectant mothers from the infection. The vaccine will act as a shield against the fatal infection and save the pregnant woman and their unborn child, said the minister. From Friday, the vaccine will be administered at all medical colleges, district hospitals, civil hospitals and at community health centres. The vaccination starts from 9 am and continues till 4 pm every day.

At every vaccination centres the medical officers will monitor and observe the pre-and post vaccination activities. On the sport registration will be allowed on all week days. On the immunisation days like Tuesday and Friday the vaccine will be given at ANC clinics.

The minister added that the standard operating procedure (SOP) of pre-vaccination and post-vaccination has been decided and the health officials have to follow the SOP religiously.

The minister said that the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) may occur even after 20 days and to check AEFI among the beneficiaries, a tele caller will give a call at least once a day to all woman receiving the vaccine.

If AEFI reported, the issue will be forwarded to the district health officer and also to the district immunisation officer. The names and the details of beneficiary will be collected and sent to the state officials.