Covid-19 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: 3 crore and counting...

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 vaccination crossed the 3 crore mark in State on Wednesday. On the day more than 9 lakh people received jabs.

Till Wednesday evening in all 300,18,551 people were administered first and second doses of the vaccine. On the day, 9,75,348 people received vaccines.

The number of coronavirus cases is on decline in the state. In the last 24 hours, 11 new cases of the infection were reported; these include three in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Sagar and one each in Balaghat, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Raisen.

In 1688 fever clinics, 71,075 sample testing were conducted all across the state. In the last 24 hours no death due to corona was reported in the state. So far 10,513 people have died fighting against the virus. The state immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said that the administration is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Vaccine is the only shield against the fatal infection, he added. Even after the vaccination, people should wear masks and follow all other Covid-19 protocol, he said.