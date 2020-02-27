COVID-19: Now flyers arriving in MP from 6 countries to undergo 14 days isolation

BHOPAL: After China, now other countries like Italy, South Koreas, France, Germany and Austria countries which are having upsurge of novel Coronavirus (nCoV) cases, their air-passengers are under scanner.

The health department has chalked out strategy pertaining to the passengers coming from the said countries. So far, all the persons suspected of affected with coronavirus have tested negative in MP.

Health department has identified that Italy, South Koreas, France, Germany and Austria countries which are having much higher cases of nCoV cases. So as precautions and preventive measurers, the health department has decided that air passengers coming from these countries will also be screened and diagnosed at Airports in Madhya Pradesh.

Passengers who have flown in the said countries by February 10 and are now returning to MP, will be screened.

South Korea is one of the worst hit countries outside of China, with eight deaths and 893 confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy has to counter an outbreak of the coronavirus, after a sharp spike in cases and deaths made it the worst-infected country outside of Asia.

China has already put at least a dozen towns on lockdown in the hope of containing the spread. Similar is case with other countries.

Suspected passengers will be kept for 14 days under observation in Quarantine-- a state, period, or place of isolation in which people that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed.

Commissioner (Health) Dr Pratik Hazela said, “Along with China, air passengers who coming from France, Italy, South Korea, Germany Austria --by February 10 and now returning will be screened.”

Mock drill on coronavirus held

A mock drill was conducted in the area covering Raja Bhoj Airport to JP Hospital over coronavirus on Thursday. All medical experts were deployed with sufficient para medical staff. Isolation wards have been made in JP Hospital. JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr Alka Pargania said, “We conducted a mock drill as per established medical protocol. It has been done on the directives of ministry of family welfare, Government of India, over coronavirus. It was successful mock drill from Airport to JP Hospital.”