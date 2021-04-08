COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: Schools up to class 8 will not reopen from April 15; minister hints at postponing board exams

BHOPAL: Schools up to class 8 will not reopen from April 15 in view of increasing cases of COVID-19 across the state, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar announced on Thursday.

Parmar said that there is a sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases across the state. Children cannot be put on risk in this condition. Schools up to class 8 will not be reopened from April 15, he added.

The school education department had in its earlier circular ordered that all schools will remain closed till April 15. This date has now been extended. Officials orders are expected in a day or two.

Replying to a question on board exams for students of class 10 and 12, Parmar said that considering unexpected hike in number of patients across the state, things are not in favour of conducting board exams.

However, the decision on holding board exams will be taken in high level meeting that is expected on Monday.

Sources from the school education department confirmed that officials are in favour of deferring board exams, at least for now.