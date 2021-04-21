COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan puts ministers on work, urges them to plunge into action

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has distributed work among his ministerial colleagues to deal with the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.
Gopal Bhargava- He will ensure that the oxygen plants are constructed before time.
Tulsiram Silawat- He will oversee the functioning of 2,000-bed hospital being constructed on the premises of Radha Swami Satsang in Indore. He will also look after the construction of other corona-care centres.
Vijay Shah- He will ensure that the patients who are in home isolation get proper medical kits and broachers. He will also call up twice a day to ensure treatment. A team of the health department and that of the urban development department will be with Shah in that work. The team will coordinate with Prabhuram Choudhary, Bhupendra Singh and OPS Bhadoria.
Bhupendra Singh- He will look after the 1,000-bed hospital being constructed near Bina refinery.
Brajendra Pratap Singh- He will ensure distribution of medical kits and food among the patients at corona-care centres. He will also see whether patients are doing yoga and getting medical advice.
Mahendra Singh Sisodia- He has been told to ensure that a proper system has been developed to check the coronavirus in rural areas. He will also ensure whether the patients who are in home isolation or in corona-care centres in rural areas are getting medical kits. Ramkhelawan Patel will assist Sisodia.
Vishwas Sarang- He will ensure that corona-care centres are being set up and number of beds is increased in the hospitals in Bhopal.
Usha Thakur- She will ensure implementation of the campaign by the volunteers of Jan Abhiyan Parishad and see how their services can be used to stop the pandemic.
Arvind Singh Bhadoria- He will ensure that the state gets oxygen supply without any delay and coordinate with others for it.
Ram Kishor Kanwre- He will ensure free distribution of Kadha to develop immune system among ten million people and implement the 'Yog Se Nirog' scheme.
Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon- He will ensure supply of oxygen and coordinate with other departments for it.
OPS Bhadoria- He will see how to arrest the virus in cities, sanitisation of different places, arrangements for home isolation in urban areas and distribution of medical kits.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)