COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan puts ministers on work, urges them to plunge into action

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has distributed work among his ministerial colleagues to deal with the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

Gopal Bhargava- He will ensure that the oxygen plants are constructed before time.

Tulsiram Silawat- He will oversee the functioning of 2,000-bed hospital being constructed on the premises of Radha Swami Satsang in Indore. He will also look after the construction of other corona-care centres.

Vijay Shah- He will ensure that the patients who are in home isolation get proper medical kits and broachers. He will also call up twice a day to ensure treatment. A team of the health department and that of the urban development department will be with Shah in that work. The team will coordinate with Prabhuram Choudhary, Bhupendra Singh and OPS Bhadoria.