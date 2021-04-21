COVID-19 in Bhopal: Oxygen shortage continues, problems to surge more

BHOPAL: The shortage of oxygen supply continues, contrary to the governmentís claim of its availability.

The officials say 420MT of oxygen is about to arrive in the state. Yet, the hospitals lack it.

The directors of hospitals complain to the officials every day about the short supply of oxygen.

Dearth of oxygen has led to deaths of many people in the state, and, in the districts, the situation has worsened due to lack of its supply.

Many doctors are not admitting patients, since there is no oxygen in the hospitals they are running. Such patients are dying in homes.

The problems arising out of want of oxygen will worsen in coming days. There are 82,000 active patients in the state.

The way the number of patients is increasing, the figure may reach 150,000 by this month-end.