Covid-19 in Bhopal: Collector, DIG inspect the implementation of corona restriction

BHOPAL: Amid rising cases of curfew violation, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania and deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali inspected the streets. They took stock of the implementation of corona curfew in Bhopal and asked the commuters to stay indoors.

They not only ensured spot fine imposed on violators but also got the accused booked.

The two officials reached different areas of Bhopal on Wednesday and spoke to people found roaming around.

When the commuters failed to explain the reason for their being on streets, the officials sent nearly 30 of them in a bus to the nearest police station.

The Kohefiza police have booked the accused under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of administrationís order.

People are ignoring administrationís plea and every day more than 100 persons are being booked for lockdown violation and over 300 are booked for not wearing masks.