BHOPAL: After touching its lowest mark in February, the Covid-19 cases are touching new highs in Madhya Pradesh specially in four major cities including the state capital. Bhopal, on Thursday, recorded 460 cases, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Even Indore reported the highest daily count of 612 on the day.
The state government is taking all stringent measures to arrest the coronavirus infection. Fresh guidelines have been issued and district administration has been directed to ensure stricter enforcement of the Covid-19 guidelines. Madhya Pradesh had the highest single day count of 2607 coronavirus cases on September 19, 2020 and highest 22,812 active caseload was reported on September 23,2020.
To curb the infection cycle, the government on Friday extended Sunday lockdown to Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Sausar (Chhindwara). Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone are already under Sunday lockdown.
Meanwhile, speculation is still on over whether the recent spike in infection is due to the multiple mutations of the virus. But experts maintain that it is the existing corona form which has become aggressive. AIIMS’s principal investigator in the Virology lab, Dr Debasis Biswas said that there appears to be no evidence that the second wave has occurred due to the mutations in the virus. “Even Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) has denied it stating that mutants have no links with the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. So we cannot say that the ongoing wave of Covid is because of new mutants. So we can say that it is an existing coronavirus form which is looking more aggressive this time.”
Vaccination camp for journos, DPR officials today
Covid-19 vaccination camp will be set up exclusively for officials of Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) and media persons at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) on Saturday. All the beneficiaries who are 60 plus of age and above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be administered vaccine dose. In case of co-morbidities, beneficiaries will have to produce certificates signed by ICMR registered physicians. Senior citizens will only have to show Aadhaar cards for the identification. Besides, those Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers(FLWs) who have already been administered the first dose, will get the second dose.
