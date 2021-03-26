BHOPAL: After touching its lowest mark in February, the Covid-19 cases are touching new highs in Madhya Pradesh specially in four major cities including the state capital. Bhopal, on Thursday, recorded 460 cases, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Even Indore reported the highest daily count of 612 on the day.

The state government is taking all stringent measures to arrest the coronavirus infection. Fresh guidelines have been issued and district administration has been directed to ensure stricter enforcement of the Covid-19 guidelines. Madhya Pradesh had the highest single day count of 2607 coronavirus cases on September 19, 2020 and highest 22,812 active caseload was reported on September 23,2020.

