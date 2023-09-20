Couple Found Dead In MP's Sidhi, Probe Underway

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married couple was found dead inside their house in Madhya Pradesh Sidhi district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramlal Saket (52) and his wife Basanti Saket (42). Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the bodies for post-mortem.

As per the family, the couple had a land dispute with some neighbours and they could have been murdered. Irate family members also staged a protest and demanded detailed investigation into the matter. The incident occurred in Barigama village under Kamarji police station around 40 km from district headquarters Sidhi. "Our investigation is underway. We are interrogating the relatives and neighbours of the deceased. The cause of the death would be ascertained once the post-mortem is done," a police official said.

Further details are awaited.

