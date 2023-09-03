 Couple, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In MP's Tikamgarh; Police Suspect Suicide
The bodies were found in a house in Kesriganj area under Prithvipur police station limits, around 35 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected case of suicide, a couple and their four-year-old son were found dead in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh's district on Sunday, police said.

Anand (30), his wife Rakhi (28) were found hanging from the ceiling, while their son was found dead on the floor, Prithvipur police station in-charge Jagatpal Singh said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the couple allegedly killed their son and then committed suicide due to a family dispute, he said.

Anand was a farmer and owned about three acres of land, he said.

Locals did not see any movement in the house in the morning and doors were not opened. They later informed the police, the official said. 

