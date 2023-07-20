Costly Piss! Man Enters Vande Bharat Train To Urinate, Ends Up Losing ₹6,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nature's call at a wrong place can really get problematic. An incident at Bhopal railway station justifies the statement, as a man who was traveling to Singrauli, (east of Madhya Pradesh) from Hyderabad had to lose a total Rs 6000 because of his urgency to pee.

Last week, on Tuesday, a Hyderabad and Singrauli based businessman, Abdul Quadir (32) was traveling to his hometown in Singrauli from Hyderabad along with his wife and son. On the platform, he felt an urgency to go to the loo, hence, he boarded an Indore-based Vande Bharat.

As soon as he came out of the toilet he came to know that the doors of the train had been closed and it had started to run. As per Abdul, he entered the train at 7:24 pm, while the train commenced its departure at 7:25 pm, trapping Abdul inside.

ALSO READ Indore: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu

Later, Abdul informed three ticket collectors and four police personnel present in different coaches of the train, but they couldn’t help him as only the driver could open the doors. He also tried approaching the driver, but he was stopped each time.

In addition, Abdul had to pay a fine of Rs 1,020 for boarding the train without a valid ticket along with spending additional Rs 750 on a bus ticket from Ujjain to Bhopal.

On the other hand, while Abdul was stuck on the train, his wife and son were worried about him and faced the dilemma of what she should do next. She decided not to board the Singrauli-bound Dakshin Express.

Advertisement

According to information, tickets for Singaruli were worth Rs 4,000, which got wasted. This way, Abdul ended up losing a total of Rs 6,000 for using the Vande Bharat bathroom.

Abdul alleged that his family had to go through mental harassment due to the absence of an emergency system on Vande Bharat trains. He said that the incident highlighted the flaws in the emergency system of an advanced train of India.

Responding to Abdul's allegations, Subedar Singh, the PRO of Bhopal Railway Division, stated, “an announcement is made before the Vande Bharata train starts, indicating which direction the doors will open and that the doors are being locked.”

“This safety measure is in place to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of passengers. Additionally, Singh mentioned that the train can only be stopped after receiving orders from higher authorities,” he added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:13 PM IST