 Corruption And Disproportionate Assets : BMO Charged With Fraud By EOW
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCorruption And Disproportionate Assets : BMO Charged With Fraud By EOW

Corruption And Disproportionate Assets : BMO Charged With Fraud By EOW

The police have registered a case and have started investigations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has conducted raids at the house and other premises of Block Medical Officer posted in Mungawali of district Ashoknagar in a case related to disappropriate property against the known income. The EOW have found the property more than 100% of the known income sources. Director General EOW, Ajay Sharma said a complaint was received by the EOW, in which it was alleged that the BMO Dinesh Tripathi had earned huge income from illegal sources and had purchased land, property after names of his relatives.

A team was formed and the raid was conducted by the police, on Friday. The BMO had earned Rs 43.65 lakh as salary from the period of 1999 to 2015, he had also earned money from selling land, taking bank loans and from other legal sources which accumulated to more than Rs 96.7 lakh. But when the EOW searched the details of the property owned by the doctor, they found he is having the property worth Rs 2.1 crore. The doctor had earned more than Rs 1.5 crore to his known income. The police have registered a case and have started investigations.  

Read Also
Bhopal: National Green Tribunal Issues Notice to PWD, BMC, MPPCB, Collector Over Pollution in Kolar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cong MLA Singhar Takes Part In Kabaddi Match To Floor Voters

Bhopal: Cong MLA Singhar Takes Part In Kabaddi Match To Floor Voters

Bhopal: Media Management Crucial In Modern Day Elections

Bhopal: Media Management Crucial In Modern Day Elections

Bhopal: After “Jai And Veeru,” “Shyam And Chhenu” Enter MP Polls

Bhopal: After “Jai And Veeru,” “Shyam And Chhenu” Enter MP Polls

Sexual Assault On Minor: STF Lays Hands On Absconding Accused

Sexual Assault On Minor: STF Lays Hands On Absconding Accused

National Games: Vanshika, Bhuraksha Win Gold In Wushu

National Games: Vanshika, Bhuraksha Win Gold In Wushu