Corruption And Disproportionate Assets : BMO Charged With Fraud By EOW

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has conducted raids at the house and other premises of Block Medical Officer posted in Mungawali of district Ashoknagar in a case related to disappropriate property against the known income. The EOW have found the property more than 100% of the known income sources. Director General EOW, Ajay Sharma said a complaint was received by the EOW, in which it was alleged that the BMO Dinesh Tripathi had earned huge income from illegal sources and had purchased land, property after names of his relatives.

A team was formed and the raid was conducted by the police, on Friday. The BMO had earned Rs 43.65 lakh as salary from the period of 1999 to 2015, he had also earned money from selling land, taking bank loans and from other legal sources which accumulated to more than Rs 96.7 lakh. But when the EOW searched the details of the property owned by the doctor, they found he is having the property worth Rs 2.1 crore. The doctor had earned more than Rs 1.5 crore to his known income. The police have registered a case and have started investigations.