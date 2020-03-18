Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Government mulls postponing school, college exams

BHOPAL: School education department and universities are mulling to postpone the ongoing annual examinations after health department issued instructions prohibiting assembly of more than 20 people as a measure to control spread of coronavirus.

Though school and colleges across the state are closed, examinations are being conducted as per the schedule.

The State Collegiate Education Professors’ Association has given in writing to ensure implementation of minimum standards set by the World Health Organisation during ongoing exams in colleges across the state.

Several School Organisations have urged the school education department to stop ongoing board exams. State Private School Owners’ Association secretary Praveen Sharma said parents are worried about the health of their children and have approached school administrators.

Health department’s order issued on March 15 had prohibited assembly of more than 20 people. All religious, social and political gatherings have been stopped. Annual fairs at different places in the state have been cancelled this year in wake of corona scare.

State Collegiate Education Professors’ Association president Kailsah Tyagi said government should ensure implementation of safety standards prescribed by WHO.

After reports from the field staff, senior officials of school education department had a meeting to discuss the situation but could not reach a conclusion. Senior department official has approached head of other departments to seek guidance in this ‘extraordinary’ situation.

A meeting of officials of school education department, health department and higher education department is expected on Thursday to decide if annual examinations of all education boards and universities can be cancelled.

Sources indicate that recommendation to stop holding exams will be sent to health department. The decision will depend on the recommendation of health department.

More than 25 lakh students are taking exams of education boards and universities across the state while about 2 lakh teaching staff has been pushed into conducting exams. Equal numbers of parents that ferry their children to exam centres are exposed to corona threat.