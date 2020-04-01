Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Validity of RTO licences extended till June 30

The state government has issued orders to extend the validity of licences issued by the road transport department till June 30. Validity period of licences expired after February 1 will remain valid till June 30, the order said.

Union Ministry of Road Transport has given the advisory to all state governments in this regard following the national lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat.

It is stated that due to lockdown the work of renewing the permit, vehicle fitness certificate, driving licences and others are affecting badly.

Meanwhile, the government has been asked to ensure undisrupted supply of the essential items. Following this the MP road transport commissioner of MP instructed to extend the validity of licences till June 30. Now the transporters can freely transport essential goods without the fear any penalty.