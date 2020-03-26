Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: No family-meet for jail inmates till April 25

BHOPAL: Following the national lockdown due to the Covid-19, the Madhya Pradesh Jail administration has changed the procedure of the meeting of the jail inmates with their families till April 25.

Now the inmates cannot meet their family members, but can talk on the phone.

The director general jail Sanjay Choudhary issued the orders on Wednesday that the schedule of meeting the family members has been suspended till April 25.

But a provision is made for the prisoner and under trial, under which an incoming phone is installed by which they can talk to their family members.