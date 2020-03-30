Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: MP Government gives Rs 1K to each labourer

The state government has deposited Rs 1,000 in the account of each of the 8.85 lakh labourers.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 88.50 lakh to the accounts of each labourer in a single click.

In a message, he told labourers that the government would stand by them in this hour of crisis.

He told labourers that they should follow the norms of lockdown and that the government would take care of them.

These labourers are getting free ration and other facilities. He also spoke to labourer Abhishek Jain and Anandram Sahu over phone.

The Chief Minister took feedback on their problems and said the government would help them, but they should only remain indoors.