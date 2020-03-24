Coronavirus news from Bhopal: Bhopal Municpal Corporation sanitises colonies, roads

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched drive to sanitise colonies and roads in different areas on Tuesday in the wake of COVID-19. BMC administration has decided to provide facilities on demand of public for maintaining hygiene in the respective colonies.

Administration has launched multi-pronged strategies for cracking down spread of coronavirus in the state capital as per the established medical protocol.

BMC administration added chemicals disinfectants in water tankers, which moved in various areas. With spraying the water, roads were washed in state capital.

In fact, onus for sanitation lies on BMC so its teams have been deployed in entire pockets to maintain the neatness.

More stress has been given on spraying disinfectants in the areas. Today, after imposing curfew for cracking down the spread the community infections, BMC has swung into action in this regard. In case there is need, more will be done.

Additional municipal commissioner Kamal Solanki said BMC administration has taken decision to sanitise the areas and wash roads. “We added chemicals in tankers, which moved in various areas. This is the good way to wash roads and areas to check community spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“We are doing on our own and also on people’s demands. It will continue till March 31,” he added.