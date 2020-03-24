Coronavirus lockdown in Bhopal: Streets numb & roads deserted amid curfew

BHOPAL: State capital came to still after curfew was clamped on intervening night of Monday- Tuesday to check public movement and prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Few government offices like banks remained functional. The city witnessed complete shutdown of prominent markets and many other essential shops.
Roads wore a deserted look and police forces were deployed at prominent markets, squares and rotaries in the city.
Police forces swung into action to check movement of the people during curfew hour. People were seen being punished and were asked to do sit-up in middle of road in New Market. Few violators also witnessed police’s ire, relisting in lathi charge.
The administration clamped curfew in Bhopal after failure of lock down. Post Janata Curfew on Monday, people were seen working as per routine despite lockdown. Announcements were made in housing colonies, urging residents to stay indoor.
Collector Tarun Pithode said, “There will not be any kind of relaxation in curfew. For milk, booths will remain open in morning hours and medical stores will remain opened. Rest, it will be a total shut down.”
