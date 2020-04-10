Coronavirus lockdown in Bhopal: Lockdown drives people up the wall

Residents in the city have begun to feel themselves drowning in uncertainty due to long period of quarantine.

A miasma of despair, a spawn of the covid-19 pandemic, has disturbed the digestive system as well as the daily routine of many of them.

Despite advice given by doctors,psychologists and counsellers to stay calm, the disappointment in people has reached its acme.They have told people that once the spread of the virus is fought down all that will be a thing of the past.

People say some unemployment and bankruptcy is a price worth paying, but how much? And if the extreme social distancing fails to stop the disease how long should it persist? There is 25% rise in number of complaints about people’s mental health, said a psychologist.

When Free Press wanted to know from psychologists and counsellors what kind of calls they are getting, they said people were in fear and unaware of the pandemic.

Clinical psychologist Rahul Sharma said callers sought information about the disease and its aftereffects.

People are in fear, because they are not getting correct information, he said. Another question people ask is that when the crisis will be over, he said.

People are also scared of watching TV and using Whatsapp, because they get only scary news about the virus, Sharma said.

The fear is so much so that even a mild seasonal cough and cold drives people to think whether they are afflicted with corona.

His clients are initially treated with psychological first aid, psycho education, and counselling, and in severe cases, they are referred to a psychiatrist, he said.

According to him, the psychological first aid is listening to the problem of a caller and trying to nip his problem in the bud.

A counsellor, Sindhu Dholpure, said she got complaints about time management, sleeplessness, headache, indigestion and jobs.

She said daily routine of most of them was disturbed. Since they wake up late they take breakfast, lunch and dinner late, she said.

The clients also want to know when the lockdown period will be over and other questions are related to jobs, salary and pension, she said.

Dholpure suggests them to maintain their schedule they followed earlier and play carom, Ludo, learn dancing and singing on Youtube.

She has, however, advised people to change their time for walking. According to her, people can walk sporting mask at night instead of in the morning.

Psychologist Prof Vinay Mishra said the number of calls increased by 25% during the lockdown.

Most of the calls are related to angst, and that the number of people afflicted with anxiety has increased, he said.

Complaints about sharing household work among couples have also increased, because domestic helps are not coming.

Children are anxious about their examinations and want to know whether they will get general promotion, Mishra said.