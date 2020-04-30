Coronavirus lockdown: 20000 stranded MP labourers stranded in other states brought back home

Nearly 20,000 labourers of Madhya Pradesh stranded in other states due to coronavirus pandemic have been brought back to the state.

The Additional Chief Secretary and State Control Room In- charge I.C.P. Keshri has informed that on April 29, labourers in 200 buses reached Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Sheopur and Guna entry points of the state from Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Jaipur.

They are being sent to the districts after conducting their health check-up and serving them food. About 500 people have been brought back from Gujarat on Wednesday itself. In addition, about 2000-3000 labourers are coming on foot every day. Three thousand labourers of Rajasthan stuck in Madhya Pradesh have also been sent back.

The ACS further mentioned that during the last five days, about 30000 labourers of Madhya Pradesh stranded in various districts of the state have been sent to their home towns.

He further informed that on April 30, about 7 thousand labourers from Rajasthan and 3 thousand from Uttar Pradesh workers will be brought back. Measures are also being taken to bring back 1600 workers from Goa.