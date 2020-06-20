Coronavirus in MP: Govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

The Animal Husbandry Department of Madhya Pradesh has rubbished the reports claiming that coronavirus was found in chicken in some poultry farms in the state.

The reports were doing rounds on social media and the department has now termed them as "baseless".

It has also made it clear that the consumption of chicken was completely safe and does not cause infection.

The department issued this clarification after a news report was circulated on social media, which claimed that the health department has tested poultry chicken in some districts in the state and found them coronavirus infected.

"Director of the animal husbandry department, R K Rokde, citing a letter issued by the state health department in this regard, has refuted the claim made in the news report that coronavirus was found in chicken," a Public Relations department official said.

According to the official, Rokde has made it clear that the consumption of poultry products was completely safe.