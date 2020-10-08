Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State’s positivity rate drops from 14.3% to 5.1%

Bhopal: There is a sharp drop in the positive rate in Madhya Pradesh from 14.3 to 5.1 in a fortnight. On September 22, the positive rate was 14.3, and today, it is just 5.1. It happened within 15 days because of increased testing in the state.
Madhya Pradesh has increased the testing of coronavirus to curb increasing positive rates. Currently, testing samples are over 30,000 per day. On October 7, the sample collection were 31,725 and the positive rate was 5.1. On September 22, the sample collection was 17,698 and the positive rate was 14.3. Throughout the last week of September, positive rates were very high as sample collections were quite low.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has always stressed on more testing of corona patients to trap the corona infections in the community.
Therefore, if the health department continues with more testing, coronavirus infection will remain well under control because when there was 17698 sample collection, positives cases were 2544 and today, when the health department has increased sample testing, positive cases 1639.
Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD Pulmonary department Gandhi Medical College, said, “It is the only way to control corona by increasing testing. The government has done a good job now. Today, over 30,000 testings is being done and it led to a sharp fall of positive rates from 14.5 to 5.1. If the government continues testing similarly, our effort will give good results in curbing coronavirus in the state.”
