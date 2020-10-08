Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State’s positivity rate drops from 14.3% to 5.1%

Bhopal: There is a sharp drop in the positive rate in Madhya Pradesh from 14.3 to 5.1 in a fortnight. On September 22, the positive rate was 14.3, and today, it is just 5.1. It happened within 15 days because of increased testing in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has increased the testing of coronavirus to curb increasing positive rates. Currently, testing samples are over 30,000 per day. On October 7, the sample collection were 31,725 and the positive rate was 5.1. On September 22, the sample collection was 17,698 and the positive rate was 14.3. Throughout the last week of September, positive rates were very high as sample collections were quite low.