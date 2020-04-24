Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State seeks permission for plasma therapy

Madhya Pradesh has sought permission for plasma therapy for COVID-19 positive patients on Friday. Plasma of cured COVID-19 patients will be transfused to patients as cured persons develop immunity against coronavirus and chances will be bright for patients to recover.

Idea behind this concept is that immunity can also be transferred from healthy person to COVID-19 infected person. Recovered person develop antibodies in blood for fighting against corona virus and these antibodies, if transfused through plasma to COVID-19 patients, it will fight in recipients too.

On Friday, Union health minister Dr Harshvardhan convened a video conferencing of health ministers of states. In the meeting Madhya Pradesh health minister Dr Narottam Mishra has sought permission for plasma therapy in treating coronavirus patients.

Delhi has conducted clinical trial and results are quite satisfactory. Similarly, Maharashtra and Karnataka have been given permission for clinical trial. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has permitted these states for clinical trial on experiment basis. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh health department will have to apply to ICMR for permission to clinical trial.

AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh said, “First of all, before starting plasma therapy, we will have to get it registered with ICMR for permission to start clinical trial. After clinical trial results, ICMR approves and permits for therapy. Even after AIIMS is under central government, we do not have facilities for plasma therapy as rules are same for all. However, many states and hospitals have applied for permission for clinical trial.”