Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, 515 recoveries; 2 more die

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,54,085 on Tuesday after the state recorded 228 fresh cases, a health department official said.

With two more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,793, he said.

A total of 515 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,47,073, he said.

Of the new fatalities, one patient each died in Bhopal and Damoh, the official said.

Of the 228 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 81 and Indore 23.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,338, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,252 with 606 fatalities the official said.

Bhopal now has 886 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 516.

With 19,329 new tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 52,74,424.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,54,085, new cases 228, death toll 3,793, recovered 2,47,073, active cases 3219, number of tests conducted so far 52,74,424.