Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State breaches 1 lakh mark, toll climbs to 1877

Union minister Prahalad Patel, who represents the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency, has been tested positive for Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh crossed on Thursday crossed the 1 lakh mark with 2657 people diagnosed with the infection within 24 hours.

The corona related fatalities on the day stood at 1877.

As per health department, 2657 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 25596 samples were tested across the state. The state has recorded 21631 active cases and so far 74398 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Indore accounts for 18321 positive cases and 479 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 15162 cases and the corona related fatalities stands at 344. In Jabalpur, 6951 people have so far tested positive for the virus. Ujjain reports 2406 positive cases with 84 deaths. Burhanpur has recorded 654 cases, Neemuch 1648, Morena 2362, Mandsaur 1275 and Dhar has reported 1641 positive cases so far. Khandwa accounts for 1251 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2685. Dewas has reported 1049 cases, Sagar 1786 cases, Tikamgarh 613 , Raisen 1033 , Bhind 748 , Sheopur 713, Rewa 1301, Rajgarh 1089 and Barwani 1573 cases. Till date 824 cases have been detected in Chhindwara, 1348 in Vidisha, 747 in Shajapur, 1214 in Damoh, 1025 in Datia , 1023 in Satna and 1096 in Jhabua. Panna has 464 cases , Balaghat 631 and Sehore 1221 cases. Hoshangabad has 1046 cases and Narsingpur 1506, Betul 1325 , Shivpuri 1791 , Ratlam 1628 and Chhattarpur has 944 cases. Ashok Nagar has 353 and Agar-Malwa reported 321 cases. Sidhi has reported 574 cases and Singrauli 569, Shahdol 1155 ,Guna 547 cases and Anuppur has 640 cases and Alirajpur 890 cases.