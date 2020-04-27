Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Spitting in public places to invite fine of Rs 1K

Think twice before you spit in public places. Otherwise you will have to pay Rs 1,000 for it.

The urban administration department has issued this order for urban areas in the state.

Nagar Nigams and Nagar Palikas have been authorised to impose fine on such defaulters as spit in public places.

According to reports, the coronavirus spreads faster through sputum.

Earlier, the state government imposed a ban on sale of Gutka and tobacco items, so that Gutka spit does not spread the disease.

Nevertheless, the order was not meant for rural areas. To stop the disease, some stricter rules are likely to be implemented once the lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Spitting in public places has already been prohibited in Bhopal and Indore as part of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, but now, this rule has been implemented across the state. The order contains provision for fine.