Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Situation slipping out of hand; health workers, cops fatigued

The corona pandemic which has ripped through the world is going out of control in the state.

The rising number of patients and that of deaths have sent the state into a tizzy.

MP has now become the epicentre of the corona pandemic in the country.

The government may have claimed that it has brought the pandemic under control, but it is spreading like wildfire.

The number of corona patients has crossed 2,500. During the lockdown, the number of patients in Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore is continuously rising.

Reports of 9,000 swab samples are awaited, and the state government has limited resources to treat the patients, so it has become difficult to deal with the situation.

Policemen and health workers are fatigued, because lockdown has been extended.

The virus has also infected policemen and health workers, and it has created a major problem for the government.

According to a senior officer, nearly 200 patients are tested positive daily, despite lockdown, and once the lockdown is lifted, the number may go beyond 500 a day.

Against this backdrop, it is not known, how the situation will improve, he said.

The administration as well as the police is tired. The Central Government is going to lift lockdown on May 3, but it will be extended in red zones in the state.

Nevertheless, limited economic activities have been allowed in orange and green zones.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said the number of deaths and that of patients in the state were worrisome.

The situation deteriorated because of lack of resources, including medical equipment and testing kits to fight the pandemic, Nath said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, said the situation was slowly returning to normal, because the number of patients and that of deaths have reduced.

As new cases are coming up, those who have been afflicted with the disease have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

The situation will soon be brought under control, he said.