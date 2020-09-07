Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Single-day spike with 2,108 positive cases take tally to 76,682

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded a corona spike 2,108 positive cases in a single day and the positive percentage went to 8.4, while on Sunday, it was 7.4.

The state so far has recorded 76,682 positive cases and the toll swelled to 1,589. Indore accounts for 14,870 positive cases and 421 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 12,589 cases and 307 deaths.

Ujjain stands at the third spot with 80 deaths and 1,981 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 582 while Neemuch has 1,358 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1,058 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,951. Jabalpur recorded 5,147 cases.

Morena recorded 2,159 cases while Mandsaur has 967 cases and Dhar has recorded 1,104 cases. Dewas has reported 831 Cases. Sagar recorded 1,286 cases. Tikamgarh has 485 cases and Raisen has recorded 788 cases while Bhind has recorded 657 cases. Sheopur has 592 cases and Rewa have 920 cases while Rajgarh has 922 and Barwani recorded 1,288 cases. Chhindwara has 545 and Vidisha has 1,092 cases. Shajapur has 520 cases while Damoh has 803 cases.

Datia has 825 cases while Satna has 664 cases and Jhabua has 787 cases. Panna has 302 cases and Balaghat has 382 cases while Sehore has 850 cases.

Hoshangabad has 666 cases and Narsingpur has 602 cases while Betul has 832 cases and Shivpuri has 1299 cases. Ratlam recorded 1261 cases. Chhattarpur has 732 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 272 and Agar-Malwa has reported 246 cases. Sidhi has reported 356 cases and Singrauli has 426 cases while Shahdol has 746 cases. Guna has 398 cases while Anuppur has 497 cases and Alirajpur has 748 cases. Katni has 549 cases while Umaria has 172 cases and Seoni has reported 314 cases.

Dindori has 205 cases and Niwari has 223 cases while Mandla has reported 318 cases. As per the health department, 2,108 positive cases were reported in the state on Monday. During the day 22,342 samples were tested across the state.