Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: In bid to check virus spread, health department ignores relapse case

BHOPAL: A new type of corona blast in form of relapse is in the making. However, the health department is yet to wake up to it. It is yet to make provision of repeat corona positive cases in its record book. In fact, the format lacks column of repeat positive as the department is already struggling to check the spread of first-time infection case.

Recently, Professor Madhu Jain succumbed to corona. She was admitted to Hamidia Hospital on June 9. She had contracted the virus from her husband, who had already been cured. After the professor’s sample returned positive, her husband too had to undergo testing and he once again tested positive. It was the first case of relapse.

After her reports returned positive, her husband too was admitted to the hospital.