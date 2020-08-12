Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: In bid to check virus spread, health department ignores relapse case

BHOPAL: A new type of corona blast in form of relapse is in the making. However, the health department is yet to wake up to it. It is yet to make provision of repeat corona positive cases in its record book. In fact, the format lacks column of repeat positive as the department is already struggling to check the spread of first-time infection case.
Recently, Professor Madhu Jain succumbed to corona. She was admitted to Hamidia Hospital on June 9. She had contracted the virus from her husband, who had already been cured. After the professor’s sample returned positive, her husband too had to undergo testing and he once again tested positive. It was the first case of relapse.
After her reports returned positive, her husband too was admitted to the hospital.
GMC HoD (Pulmonologist) Dr Lokendra Dave said, “We have observed that in few instances, patients have again contracted infection. However such cases are nominal. As number of first time cases is on the rise, the focus is there. Secondly, when patients are cured, they develop antibodies that ensure sufficient fighting capacity against corona so chances of relapse are less. If we highlight relapse (repeat) cases, it will trigger panic in society.”
Dr AK Shrivastava, Medical superintendent of TB Hospital, said, “Even after patients are cured, virus leaves its residue which changes stains resulting in relapse. Possibility of relapse is always there. Hence, people should be cautious. It is a misconception that once a patient is cured of corona virus infection, they cannot be infected by it. They should take more precaution. Right now, first timer cases are on the rise so focus is on handling freshers. Maintaining record of relapse cases is secondary.” Dr Shrivastava, was medical superintendent in Hamidia Hospital till July.
