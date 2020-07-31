Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: In absence of password Rapid Antigen Test kits lie unused in Morena

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) scheduled to begin in three districts of the state to detect coronavirus could not be taken up on Friday. The RATs were to begin in three districts of the state- Bhopal, Morena and Gwalior from Friday. While Morena has received the testing kits, the other two districts were yet to receive it. The tests could not be conducted even in Morena as they did not receive any password to run the test.
Morena administration had received 2000 kits and it was asked to send it to the other two districts. The kits in Morena lie unused as the district medical authority said that in absence of a password they cannot run tests on corona suspects.
Of 2000 kits received, the administration in Morena sent 500 to Bhopal and 1000 to Gwalior. However, no tests could be conducted as none of the CHMOs of the three districts had the password to run the test.
CMHO Morena Dr Sanjiv Bandil said since we do not have any password we are unable to use RAT kits and will begin the process as soon as we get access to it. 2000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits were sent to Morena and we were told to send 1000 to Bhopal and 1000 to Gwalior. Though Morena has controlled the outbreak to a greater extent, we requested the authorities to allow us to keep 500 kits. The rest was sent to Bhopal and Gwalior,” said Bandil.
CMHO (Gwalior) Dr VK Gupta however said that they have not received RAT kits so far. He toi confirmed of not having any password to operate it. “I have come to know 2000 kits have been sent to MP for three districts –Gwalior, Bhopal and Morena, but so far we have not received any kit so far.” We are waiting for RAT kits and passwords, he added.
