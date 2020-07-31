Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: In absence of password Rapid Antigen Test kits lie unused in Morena

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) scheduled to begin in three districts of the state to detect coronavirus could not be taken up on Friday. The RATs were to begin in three districts of the state- Bhopal, Morena and Gwalior from Friday. While Morena has received the testing kits, the other two districts were yet to receive it. The tests could not be conducted even in Morena as they did not receive any password to run the test.

Morena administration had received 2000 kits and it was asked to send it to the other two districts. The kits in Morena lie unused as the district medical authority said that in absence of a password they cannot run tests on corona suspects.

Of 2000 kits received, the administration in Morena sent 500 to Bhopal and 1000 to Gwalior. However, no tests could be conducted as none of the CHMOs of the three districts had the password to run the test.