Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Hair salons, parlours to re-open from today but only in green zone

BHOPAL: Going ahead with the relaxations amid the nationwide lockdown 4.0, the state government on Thursday decided to allow opening of hair cutting salon and parlour in the Green Zone of the state from Friday.

The hair cutting association was demanding the government to permit barbershops and salons to operate as the hairdressers and workers were facing hard times.

Hair salons all across state were closed down nearly two months when COVID-19 lockdown first came into force. The salons were shut on March 24 and relaxations have already been given for several other businesses, including neighbourhood and standalone shops.

The home and health minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that salons would resume operations from Friday. He has asked the salon operators to strictly follow the Standard Operative Procedure (SOP).

The principal secretary SN Mishra informed that in the salon or parlour the entry of people having fever, cold and cough, throat infection would be strictly prohibited. Both the workers and the customers will have to individually follow social distancing. Both customers and staff must wear masks

Salons should provide sanitisers at the entrance for customers to wash their hands before and after hair cutting or shaving.

The barber and his staff will have to wear mask and aprons, importantly every customer shall be given separate disposable towel. After every hair cut the barber will have to sanitize his hands.

After every use of the equipment, they shall be sanitize religiously. Common area, floor, lift, lounge, staircase and handrails shall be disinfection time to time.