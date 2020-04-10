Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Govt imposes total lockdown in 46 hotspots

The state government has decided to impose complete lockdown in 46 hotspots situated in 15 districts, these hotspots are other than the three districts of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain. In these hotspots 75 corona patients have been found till date.

The state government is working on a plan to trace the corona patient so that the patient may not transmit infection to others.

In Jabalpur eight places, in Gwalior six places, in Khargon seven places, 12 out of 13 positive cases found in Morana were from ward number 47, in Shivpuri two positive cases were found in one ward.

In Barwani 12 cases were found in six wards, in Betul one case was found in Bhainsdehi, in Vidisha two cases were found Sironj and Ganjbasoda. In Sheopur one case was found in Hasanpur Hawali.

The state government had found four cases in four different places of Chhindwara, in Raisen one, six case in Deshpura, Jeen Mohalla and Hazi Manzil of Itarsi of Hosangabad district. Five cases found in Sanjay Colony and Mecca Maszid area of Khandwa district. In Dhar district one case in Dewas three cases had found and the government has declared them hotspots.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed to seal the hotspot area completely. Whereas the three districts - Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain - were sealed completely on Wednesday. The CM directed that supply of essential items should not be affected in the sealed areas.

The secretary health presented the power point presentation ‘State Response Strategy COVID-19’. Chouhan instructed to follow the Central government instructions and the guideline of ICMR to combat COVID-19.